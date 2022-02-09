Deutsche Börse Achieves All Its Targets In 2021 Despite Headwinds

- Net revenue increased by 9 per cent to €3,510 million in spite of strong cyclical headwinds.
- EBITDA also rose by 9 per cent to €2,043 million.
- The guidance for 2021 was thus met in every respect.
- The Group is well on track to achieve its mid-term targets defined in the Compass 2023 strategy.
- Earnings per share went up by 12 per cent to €6.59.
- The Executive Board is proposing to raise the dividend by 7 per cent to €3.20 per share.
- For 2022 the Group is expecting net revenue to increase to around €3.8 billion, with EBITDA of around €2.2 billion.
- The Group continues to focus on implementing its growth strategy Compass 2023, with an increasing importance of ESG activities in particular.
The financial year 2021 was defined by low market volatility, following very high levels in the previous year. This reduced net revenue in the trading segments Eurex (financial derivatives) and Xetra (cash equities). Net interest income in the Clearstream segment (post-trading) also continued to decline as a result of the US interest rate development. This reduced the Group’s cyclical net revenue by some 4 per cent against the previous year. This was offset by strong secular growth and M&A effects. The Group’s secular net revenue went up by 6 per cent. The highest secular growth was reported by the IFS segment (investment fund services): IFS attracted new customers and realised revenue synergies between fund custody and distribution. The segments EEX (commodities) and ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) also contributed to growth. Additional net revenue from M&A growth was generated by the acquisition of ISS with its strong ESG business, and by Fund Centre. Overall, Group net revenue increased by 9 per cent to €3,509.5 million (2020: €3,213.8 million). Recurring net revenue, which is becoming increasingly important, rose to 55 per cent of total net revenue (2020: 49 per cent).
