Deutsche Boerse Group: Business Indicators For April 2020

Attached please find a summary of Deutsche Börse Group's business indicators for April 2020.
The attached Excel file 'Major business figures' contains historic business indicators for the respective reporting segments.
Please note the following adjustments:
- in the course of the reclassifcation of the former GSF segment oustandings in collateral management and securities lendings will be reported together as 'collateral management' in the Clearstream segment
- furthermore, subscriptions in the former segment Data will no longer be reported
- AuM in STOXX and DAX ETFs will be reported together in the segment Qontigo.
The statistics can also be found on the Deutsche Boerse website using the following link:
http://deutsche-boerse.com/dbg/dispatch/en/kir/dbg_nav/investor_relations/56_Statistics