Deutsche Bank AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 28 December 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 8.66 million euros on Deutsche Bank AG.
The sanction related to a breach of Article 16 (2) (a) of the European Benchmarks Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011).
As a supervised contributor, Deutsche Bank AG at times did not have in place effective preventive systems, controls and policies to ensure the integrity and reliability of all contributions of input data to the administrator.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.