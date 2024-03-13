Dessislava Guetcheva-Cheytanova Appointed As General Counsel Of The BIS

Appointment is for a five-year term, starting in September 2024

She will succeed Diego Devos upon his retirement from the BIS

Legal Service provides advice on all legal matters relating to the Bank's activities

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) announced today the appointment of Dessislava Guetcheva-Cheytanova as the Bank's new General Counsel and member of the Executive Committee of the BIS.

She will take up her position as General Counsel on 1 September 2024, for a five-year term, upon the retirement of Diego Devos.

Ms Guetcheva-Cheytanova brings over 20 years of experience providing legal advice and support, and leading teams in international organisations to the role. She currently serves as the Deputy General Counsel of the Bank, a role to which she was appointed in March 2020.

Before joining the BIS, she served as Director, Chief Counsel Corporate at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and also worked at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. She holds a Master of Law degree and a Master of International Economic Relations degree from the University of National and World Economy (Bulgaria) and a Master of Law degree from the University of London.

The BIS Board of Directors and the General Manager thanked Mr Devos for his outstanding service to the Bank over the years. He has been the General Counsel of the Bank since 2009. Over the past 15 years, he has led the Bank's Legal Service through various periods of transformation of the Bank and provided legal direction during a time of significant change in the global economy.