Derivatives Veteran Jerome Kemp To Join Baton Systems As Senior Advisor

Baton Systems (“Baton”), a provider of post-trade solutions for capital markets has appointed Jerome Kemp, global futures industry leader and former Global Head of Futures, OTC Clearing, and FX Prime Brokerage at Citi as Senior Advisor. Kemp will bring his deep expertise in cleared derivatives and OTC clearing to Baton as the company accelerates its position to deliver a fully end-to-end FX settlement ecosystem.
Kemp brings 30 plus years of experience in the futures industry where he held various leadership roles in Paris, Tokyo and London. He recently announced his retirement from Citi after spending nine years as Managing Director, where he drove the growth of the cleared derivatives business to a position of global industry leadership, along with his expanded responsibilities in the bank’s FX prime brokerage business.
Before joining Citi in 2011, Kemp spent 18 years at J.P. Morgan, where he was the Global Co-Head of the Futures and Options and OTC clearing business. Prior to that, he worked in fixed income sales at Oddo & Cie, an independent Franco-German financial services group.
“Jerome is a pioneer in the futures and cleared derivatives industry,” said Arjun Jayaram, CEO and Founder of Baton Systems. “We are thrilled to welcome his expertise after paving the way for many firms to drive innovation and excellence in the financial markets. We look forward to capitalizing on his leadership as a valuable input to Baton’s continued success.”
“Over the past 12 months, Baton has formed key partnerships and integrations with major global banks and CCPs, which further solidifies its position as a leader in the revolution of the payments and settlement ecosystem,” said Kemp. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise and working with the industry’s top innovators to enhance and accelerate the digital transformation happening across the industry.”
Kemp recently stepped down as the Chairman of the Board of FIA, a global financial industry trade group, which he has held since 2018. Before that, Kemp served on the FIA board for seven years and was on the Group Board of LCH.Clearnet Ltd.