DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 10 November 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 290,000 euros on DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG.
The sanction related to a breach of section 115 (1) sentence 1 in conjunction with section 115 (2) no. 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG). DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG failed to make ist half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2018 publicly available in full within the prescribed period.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order