Delta Capita Launches Industry Leading inSPire Due Diligence Service In Americas And Asia Pacific

Delta Capita is pleased to announce that inSPire Due Diligence, its mutualised industry service for ‘Know Your Distributor’ due diligence, has launched in both the Americas and Asia Pacific, to complement the existing service across Europe.
Inspire Due Diligence is the first global utility service that centralises and standardises ‘Know Your Distributor’ Due Diligence for the mutual benefit of Structured Product issuers and distributors alike. So far, issuers’ have requested inSPire’s standardised Due Diligence Questionnaire on over 500 distributors globally, covering distribution in 75+ countries.
Issuers and distributors have long expressed frustrations at a repetitive, inefficient due diligence process. By standardising the Due Diligence Questionnaire and centralising the data gathering, chasing and report production - inSPire Due Diligence has simplified and streamlined the process, delivering time and cost savings while at the same time reducing operational and regulatory risk for issuers and distributors.
The addition of coverage in the Americas and Asia Pacific means - for the first time - structured products issuers can engage with new distributors who are based in any of the main financial centres across the globe and benefit from the same, best in class, peer reviewed inSPire Due Diligence Questionnaires for new distributor relationships and refreshing existing distributor due diligence.
Mark Aldous, CEO of Structured Products at Delta Capita commented “For too long, the industry has grappled with slow distributor onboarding processes and inefficient due diligence duplication. inSPire Due Diligence transforms this process and reduces the overhead for everyone involved whilst ensuring consistent cross-regional standards”.
Delta Capita’s services cover distributor screening, DDQ production and remediation as well as support across the full client onboarding process, including a centralised outreach for KYC documentation, KYD documentation and distribution agreements.