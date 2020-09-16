Delta Capita Appoints Sarah Carver As Head Of Digital

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, fintech solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Sarah Carver as its new Head of Digital to focus on driving the client digital proposition.
Delta Capita has ambitious growth plans for its digital offering and Sarah will take responsibility for growing the company’s digital business and developing new market propositions. She will also help advance the firm’s mission for managed services to help organisations reduce costs, by moving them away from their existing proprietary business operating models and toward a supply chain model.
Sarah brings over 12 years of financial services experience to the role. She joins from Capco Digital, where she was instrumental in establishing and scaling the business. She was also responsible for leading a great initiative to retain and redesign the culture of the business.
Prior to joining Capco, Sarah worked at Accenture when she was initially positioned in the UK working at the London Stock Exchange. She then conducted a series of projects for Bank of America Merrill Lynch both in New York and London.
Steve Vinnicombe, Head of Consulting & Solutions at Delta Capita, said, “The performance of financial institutions is being held back by a lack of customer intimacy, operational complexity and ever-changing regulatory obligations. It’s time to change. There is a huge opportunity for businesses to rethink how they apply digital solutions and realise significant cost and revenue benefits. Sarah will lead our digital practice in partnering with our clients on innovative propositions across our Solutions, Consulting and Managed Services businesses.”
Sarah Carver, Head of Digital at Delta Capita, said, “Truly digital offerings are the future. The current pandemic has highlighted the human capacity for change, organisations’ ability to transform overnight and customers’ appetite to consume digital services. This gives our clients new opportunities to re-evaluate how their teams work, what propositions they offer to their customers and the technologies they use. I’m looking forward to helping our clients challenge the status quo and transform how they run their businesses.”
During her career, Sarah has worked across retail, commercial and investment banking and financial exchanges. Sarah has written extensively about the digital servicing of customers and the future of work which she believes will be critical during the pandemic and beyond.