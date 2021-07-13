Delta Capita Appoints Nicholas Bone As Head Of Post-Trade Managed Services Sales

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Nicholas Bone as its new Head of Sales for its post-trade managed services division.
Building on its recent success in structured retail products and client lifecycle management, Delta Capita is enhancing its client offering in post-trade managed services which forms part of the next phase of its growth strategy. Delivering a full range of validation, settlement and other lifecycle services across all asset classes, Delta Capita’s expert post-trade team can help clients navigate a range of solutions and target models.
In this new role, Nicholas will be responsible for driving the growth of the firm’s global post-trade managed services offering, with a key focus on client engagement and development.
Nicholas brings over 20 years of global banking expertise spanning operations, business development, product development, fintech, network management, sales, and global relationship management. During a long career spent predominantly in the post-trade space, he has worked at organisations including the Bank of England, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon and Standard Chartered Bank. Most recently, Nicholas was SVP of Business Development for Financial Institutions at Brown Brothers Harriman. He holds core expertise in post-trade, capital markets and innovation and has sat on many industry committees throughout his career including the ISSA working group on DLT and as Standard Chartered’s representative on SWIFT’s Innotribe DLT Challenge. He is also a pro-bono fintech mentor to the Bahrain Development Bank.
Nicholas Bone, Head of Sales Post-Trade Managed Services at Delta Capita, said, “The opportunity to mutualise critical, but non-differentiating post-trade operational processes has never been greater. By providing common operational services for the industry, clients will significantly reduce their cost bases, allowing them to focus on value-added activities at a higher margin. I am excited to join Delta Capita to further develop this capability and look forward to delivering on the opportunity that lies ahead. “
Gary Bullock, Head of Post-trade at Delta Capita, said, “We are delighted that Nicholas has joined us in this new role to support the acceleration of our managed services and post-trade strategy. His combined experience across the post-trade, asset servicing and fintech industries, complemented with our innovative and entrepreneurial culture will enable us to continue Reinventing the Financial Services Value Chain.”