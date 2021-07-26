Delta Capita Appoints James Baker As Chief Business Development Officer For Structured Retail Products

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed James Baker as its new Chief Business Development Officer for Structured Retail Products.
Delta Capita’s Structured Retail Products business provides a unique range of services and specialist technology to support structured product manufacturers through their issuance process, platform management, product governance and product lifecycle.
In his new role James will support Delta Capita’s ambitious growth plans through responsibility for sales and client development functions as well as the development of the platform services offering.
James brings robust specialist experience to the Delta Capita’s structured retail products business having been involved in the structured retail products industry for nearly 20 years. He joins Delta Capita from Barclays where he was Global Head of Platforms and Issuance Development, responsible their market leading structured products technology, US ETN business, and issuance and repackaging capabilities. Prior to joining Barclays James spent 18 years at Credit Suisse where he built and managed highly successful structured products Sales teams within the Nordic market and the UK structured retail deposits business space, before heading their EMEA Equity Derivatives Platform.
James Baker, Chief Business Development Officer, Structured Retail Products at Delta Capita, said, “I am excited to be joining Delta Capita at this time. I have worked closely with Delta Capita for some time as they have developed mutualised industry services and am certain that my extensive experience of identifying and delivering the digital services and technologies needed to grow structured products and derivative businesses of the future will accelerate our global platform-based service expansion.”
Mark Aldous, Managing Director, Structured Retail Products at Delta Capita said, “We are delighted to announce James’ appointment to this critical role within our Structured Products business. James’ knowledge of the structured products industry, and the challenges faced by our clients, will be a huge asset as we expand the development of our specialist services and technology.”