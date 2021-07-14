Delta Capita Appoints Francesca Herratt As Chief Financial Officer

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Francesca Herratt as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Francesca Herratt joins Delta Capita as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment of a full time Chief Financial Officer is another important milestone on Delta Capita’s growth journey. Francesca is a seasoned financial leader with significant industry experience. She will support the expansion strategy, manage investor relations, and ensure continued investment for growth.
Francesca brings a wealth of experience to Delta Capita. Prior to joining Delta Capita Francesca was the Chief Financial Officer for the UK’s largest non-standard branch-based lender of unsecured loans. Francesca joined Everyday Loans in May 2019 from its parent company, Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF) where she gained an excellent understanding of the unique nature of the non-standard sector and a listed company. Francesca was appointed by Everyday Loans to ensure that its rapid expansion plans were fully supported by the most robust finance strategy.
Joe Channer, Chief Executive Officer at Delta Capita, said, “Francesca joins at an important phase in our journey, where we continue to grow our business and will help manage Delta Capita through its ambitious phase of rapid expansion. “
Francesca Herratt, Chief Financial Officer at Delta Capita, said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a diverse team of committed and trusted professionals with vast sector experience who are focused on reinventing the value chain in financial services.”