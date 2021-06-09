Delta Capita Appoints Christina Di Nolfo As Head Of Solutions

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Christina Di Nolfo as its new Head of Solutions to focus on driving the client technology solutions proposition.
Delta Capita is advancing the firm’s mission to extend its reach within financial services by reinventing the end-to-end customer journey. The definition of financial services is continuously expanding, and Delta Capita is looking to branch out into all of these opportunities. Delta Capita has invested in a range of digital solutions to assist our clients with innovation, driving efficiencies and enhancing the customer journey.
In this new role, Christina will be leading the build of new digital solutions to meet a range of customer requirements, through technical innovation combined with Delta Capita’s managed service solutions and consulting expertise.
Christina brings with her over 27 years of global experience and knowledge of all aspects of data management, business intelligence, and analytics, transforming business objectives into strategic opportunities, supported by technology. She holds an extensive track record in building and delivering highly effective business and technology strategies, transformation, governance, risk and compliance, to drive major growth for both large corporates and start-ups and is passionate about customer success.
Christina Di Nolfo, Head of Solutions at Delta Capita, said “I am delighted to be joining Delta Capita at a time where the firm is expanding exponentially. The opportunity to enhance customer experience for financial services institutions, driving cost savings and new revenue is one that excites me. The broad range of Delta Capita technology products and our innovative commercial propositions will be important in expanding Delta Capita’s reach within financial services and other related sectors.”
Steve Vinnicombe, Head of Consulting & Solutions at Delta Capita, said, “I am very excited to welcome Christina to the Delta Capita family. Her experience in financial services technology in Europe, the UK and beyond will be an important asset to us as we look to drive the digital transformation of client experience for Financial Institutions. Simplifying operational processes will drive cost savings and introducing customers to new products and services will drive revenues for our Financial Institution clients. Christina’s strong client relationship focus, and commercial acumen will drive our Technology Solutions agenda towards its vision of Reinventing the Financial Services Value Chain”.
During her career, Christina has led an advisory business and has also been responsible for leading financial services clients across insurance and banking on a global scale. Allied to her corporate background, Christina has worked with start-ups devising and deploying market-leading propositions, including co-founding a global telecommunications consultancy.