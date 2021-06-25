DEE Tech, 1st tech SPAC iI France, Lists On Euronext Paris

Euronext today congratulates DEE Tech, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) specialising in the tech sector, on its listing on the professional compartment of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: DEE).
DEE Tech aims to invest in a high-potential tech company with the objective of creating a European tech giant in the fields of digital and e-commerce solutions. Five tech investors and entrepreneurs joined forces to launch the first French SPAC targeting the tech sector: Marc Menasé, Founder and Managing Director of DEE Tech, and founder of Founders Future, Michaël Benabou, co-founder and Partner of Veepee, Charles-Hubert de Chaudenay, Managing Director of Veepee, as well as MACSF Epargne Retraite, represented by Roger Caniard, Financial Director and Member of the Board of Directors, and IDI, represented by Julien Bentz, Managing Partner of the Investment team. After the listings of Accor Acquisition Company (AAC) and Transition earlier this year, DEE Tech is the third SPAC to join Euronext Paris in 2021.
DEE Tech was listed through the admission to trading of the 16,500,000 units that make up its capital. In total, DEE Tech has raised €165 million in a private placement from qualified investors, after the exercise of the extension clause.
Marc Menasé, Founder and Director General of DEE Tech, said: “The success of this private placement demonstrates the quality of our project, the enthusiasm of investors for the tech sector in Europe and the attractiveness of Euronext Paris. We are very pleased to have attracted renowned investors who share our ambition and our desire to support a long-term project. With this transaction, we are equipping ourselves with human and financial resources to accelerate the development of a key player in the European tech sector.”
Caption: Marc Menasé, Founder and Managing Director of DEE Tech, and his team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the listing of DEE Tech, together with Delphine d’Amarzit, CEO and Chairwoman of Euronext Paris.
About DEE Tech
DEE Tech, the first French SPAC (Special purpose acquisition vehicle) dedicated to the technology sector was launched in 2021 by entrepreneurs Marc Menasé, Michaël Benabou and Charles-Hubert de Chaudenay along with MACSF Epargne Retraite and IDI. DEE Tech has raised €165 million from international renowned investors and family offices. Listed on Euronext Paris, DEE Tech targets a high-potential technology company, particularly in the fields of digital and e-commerce solutions, with the objective of creating a European tech giant.