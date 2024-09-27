Decision By The Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee Regarding Physitrack PLC

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Exchange”) has found that Physitrack PLC (the “Company”) has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the “Rulebook”) and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 322,359.

The Disciplinary Committee notes that it is undisputed that the Company has violated article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Rulebook. The violation consisted of the Company making its Annual Financial Statement Release for 2023 available on its website before it was disclosed via a press release.

The Disciplinary Committee finds that the violation is serious, and therefore a fine shall be imposed as a sanction. The Disciplinary Committee considers that the Company swiftly took action to correct the situation. The Disciplinary Committee sets the fine at two times the annual fee.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions