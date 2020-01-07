 Skip to main Content
FIA: December 2019 SEF Tracker

Date 07/01/2020

December was a very quiet month in the U.S. swaps market. Trading volume on SEFs dropped to $456.8 billion in average notional value per day, the lowest level since August 2017.

The decline in trading volume mainly took place in two sectors: interest rate and credit. Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $271.4 billion per day in December, down 8.8% from November 2019 and down 24.8% from December 2018. FRA trading reached $116.7 billion in average daily trading in December, down 43.5% from the previous month but up 11.4% from a year ago.

Credit default swap trading averaged $19.3 billion per day in December. That was the lowest since December 2017, and down by 70% from the record set in September 2019, when average daily notional value reached $64.1 billion.

FX trading followed the same downward trend but not in such a pronounced way. Average daily notional value reached $49.3 billion, down just 1% from December 2018, and down 24% from the record set in June 2019, when average daily notional value reached $64.5 billion.

Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.

In-Depth Dashboard: a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.

FIA SEF Tracker
