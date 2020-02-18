Decarbonising The Power Sector: ACER Provides Further Guidance On CO2 Emission Limits

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today a technical paper providing examples of calculation regarding the CO2 emission limits for generation capacity, in the framework of Capacity Mechanisms.
This document complements ACER’s Opinion setting out principles for a comprehensive, harmonised approach for the calculation of the emission limits at EU level, previously published in December 2019.
ACER’s coordination with National Regulatory Authorities and capacity providers to implement emission limits is part of the overall increased leading role of ACER “to support the EU in achieving its climate objectives”, as underlined by ACER Director Christian Zinglersen in his introductory statement to the European Parliament.
