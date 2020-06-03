Deal Activity In Asia-Pacific Up By 7% During Week Ended 31 May, Finds GlobalData

A total of 321 deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the week ended 31 May 2020, which is an increase of 7% over the 300 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
However, an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the deal volume during the week remained below the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 and April 2020 weekly average levels.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Deal activity in the region remained inconsistent since COVID-19 outbreak. The growth during the reporting week followed decline in deal activity witnessed during the previous week.”
Deal activity increased in markets such as Australia and Japan, which witnessed increase in deal volume by 62.8% and 45.2%, respectively, during the reporting week compared to the previous week. However, China, India and Singapore witnessed decline in deal activity by 30.6%, 22% and 36.8%, respectively.
Sectors such as travel & tourism and healthcare (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) witnessed decline in the number of announced deals during the week ended 31 May 2020 compared to the previous week while retail sector witnessed growth.
The volume of deal types such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and debt offerings increased during the week compared to the previous week while the number of venture financing and partnership deals declined and private equity deals remained at the same level.