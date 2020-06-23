Deal Activity In Asia-Pacific Up By 11.1% During Week Ended 21 June, Says GlobalData

A total of 349 deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the week ended 21 June 2020, which is an increase of 11.1% over 314 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the deal volume during the week also remained higher than the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 and May 2020 weekly average levels while it remained below the April 2020 weekly average levels.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData comments: “Deal activity in the APAC region remained inconsistent since the onset of COVID-19 outbreak. The growth during this week followed decline in deal activity witnessed during the previous week.”
Deal activity increased in markets such as Australia, South Korea, India and Japan, which witnessed increase in deal volume by 40.8%, 13.2%, 40.6% and 14.3%, respectively during the week ended 21 June 2020 compared to the previous week. However, China witnessed decline in deal activity by 19.3.
Volume of deal types such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity and debt offerings increased during the week ended 21 June 2020 compared to the previous week, while the number of venture financing, licensing agreement and partnership deals declined and equity offering deals remained at the same level.