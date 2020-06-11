Deal Activity In Asia-Pacific Soars 19.3% During Week Ended 7 June 2020, Finds GlobalData

A total of 383 deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the week ended 7 June 2020, which is an increase of 19.3% over the 321 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the deal volume during the week also remained higher than the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 and April and May 2020 weekly average levels.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Deal activity in the region remained inconsistent since COVID-19 outbreak. The growth during the reporting week is the second consecutive week of growth while some of the previous weeks also witnessed a decline.”
Deal activity increased in markets such as China, Australia and India, which witnessed an increase in deal volume by 66.2%, 15.7% and 25%, respectively, during the reporting week compared to the previous week. However, South Korea and Japan witnessed a decline in deal activity by 20% and 6.7%, respectively.
Sectors such as healthcare (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) and travel & tourism witnessed growth in the number of announced deals during the week ended 7 June 2020 compared to the previous week while deal activity in the retail sector remained at the same level.
The volume of deal types such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture financing, private equity, partnerships and equity offerings increased during the week compared to the previous week while the number of debt offering deals declined.