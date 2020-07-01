Deal Activity In Asia-Pacific Down By 13.5% During Week Ended 28 June, Reveals GlobalData

A total of 302 deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the week ended 28 June 2020, which is a decrease of 13.5% over the 349 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that the deal volume during the week also remained lower than the first quarter (Q1), April and May 2020 weekly average levels.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Deal activity in the region remained inconsistent since COVID-19 outbreak. The decline during the reporting week is after growth witnessed during the previous week.”
Deal activity decreased in markets such as China, South Korea and India, which witnessed decline in deal volume by 48.9%, 35% and 24.4%, respectively, during the reporting week compared to the previous week. However, Australia and Singapore witnessed improvement in deal activity by 20.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
The volume of deal types such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture financing and private equity decreased during the week compared to the previous week while the number of partnerships and equity offering deals increased and debt offerings deal volume remained at the same level.