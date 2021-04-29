Deadline Nears For Member-At-Large Board Election Nominations - Nomination Forms And Candidate Statements Due May 13

CalPERS members interested in seeking election to one of the two representative Member-at-Large board of administration positions have two weeks to complete the nomination process to become candidates.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 13. The candidate statement addenda are due by June 1.
Ballots will be mailed August 27, and votes must be received by September 27. Votes will be processed beginning September 28. A runoff election may be held if no candidate receives the majority of votes.
To ensure election ballots are received timely, verify your address by logging into myCalPERS or calling us at 888 CalPERS (or 888-225-7377).
The two board seats elected by retired and active members are currently occupied by David Miller (Position A) and Margaret Brown (Position B). Their four-year terms expire on January 15, 2022. Both Miller and Brown were first elected to the CalPERS Board in 2017 and are completing their first terms.
These board seats represent all CalPERS members, so retired and active members are eligible to vote online, by phone, and by mail in this election.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available on our Board Elections page.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.