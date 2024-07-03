Dave Miller Retires From Iress - Jennifer Rafferty Appointed MD Of Sourcing

Iress today announces Jennifer Rafferty as its new Managing Director of Sourcing following the retirement of Dave Miller. The appointment follows a thorough succession planning, candidate search and evaluation process.

Mr Miller retires after a 35-year career in roles across the UK financial services and mortgage industry. He joined Avelo in 2002 and assumed his current role heading up the Sourcing business in 2013 following its acquisition by Iress. Under his leadership, Iress’ sourcing business has grown substantially and established market leadership with key products The Exchange, Trigold and Xplan Mortgage.

Ms Rafferty has held senior roles within Iress for 12 years, including as Head of Engineering and Delivery for the past 10 years. She has jointly managed Iress’s Sourcing business alongside Mr Miller since the start of 2024.

Iress’ Group Executive Wealth and UK, Harry Mitchell said: “Jennifer assumes the leadership role for Sourcing at a time of significant change and opportunity for both Iress and the industry as a whole, bringing with her considerable technology leadership experience and industry knowledge. Our Sourcing business has always led the market, and I’m pleased to announce Iress’ ongoing commitment to reinvesting into the business aimed at enhancing and uplifting our flagship mortgage and protection sourcing products.

“On behalf of the Iress Leadership Team, I’d like to pay tribute to Dave’s considerable contribution to Iress over many years. We wish him all the best on his retirement.”

Iress’ incoming Managing Director, Sourcing, Jennifer Rafferty said: “Dave has been a driving force in the industry and leaves Iress at a position of strength. I’m delighted to be taking on this role, having inherited a fantastic team, products and clients.

“Investing into our Sourcing business will significantly benefit our clients, giving them more of the technology they need to work smarter and faster and deliver the best for their customers. We are now successfully accelerating our roadmap, uplifting our core technology and enhancing our propositions — all based on client research that taps into what our customers and the market need.”

On confirming his retirement, Mr Miller said, “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved at Iress, helping the industry stay at the forefront of change with technology that makes mortgage, protection and retirement sourcing better for everyone. We’ve worked alongside the industry to help close the income protection gap and help more people find the products that will prepare them best for retirement. It has been a privilege to lead the Iress sourcing business and a pleasure to work with so many great individuals, colleagues and clients.”