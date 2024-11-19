DataBP Announces Agreement With Miami International Holdings To Optimize Market Data Services

DataBP, a leading provider of market data commercialization and licensing management solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, to use the DataBP platform to assist with the management of its data licensing processes.



By integrating DataBP’s advanced platform, MIH will streamline data licensing processes, automate vendor reporting, and simplify billing operations. Clients and vendors will benefit from a modern, user-friendly portal that enhances the efficiency of data usage reporting, allowing for a more seamless experience.



Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome MIH into our global network of exchanges that are digitizing and scaling their market data businesses. As market data becomes an increasingly critical component of growth strategies, our platform ensures a smooth and scalable process for managing data licensing relationships, allowing MIH to focus on enhancing the customer experience."



Doug Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIH, emphasized the value of this agreement: “Utilizing DataBP’s software supports MIH’s commitment to providing top-tier service for our market data customers by providing our client-services team with a powerful data licensing and reporting platform. DataBP’s market data expertise is invaluable as we meet the needs of our growing client base while optimizing our internal processes."



MIAX® provides a broad range of data services to meet the unique needs of its clients, including real time and historical data services available through portable storage devices and low latency direct feeds from all of its exchanges.