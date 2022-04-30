Data Transmission Company Floats On Tehran Stock Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE): Asia Tech Data Transmission Co. went public on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 300 million shares, equivalent to 15% of the stocks of Asia Tech Data Transmission Company, with a notable participation of 1,580,132 trading codes was conducted at Tehran Stock Exchange on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.
Asia Tech was listed under the ticker of “ASTC” and the sector of “Information and Communications”, as the 593rd admitted company on TSE. A hundred and ninety-six shares, at the price of 6660 IR Rials per share were assigned to each participant.
The IPO ceremony celebrating the 380th company currently listed on TSE’s market was broadcasted online via the official channel of TSE on https://www.aparat.com/tse.ir.
>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N70092.html