Data: Strongest Quarterly Performance For Defined Benefit Plans, Median Return Of 8.3% - Confluence Report

The latest Plan Universe report from Confluence reported the strongest quarterly performance for defined benefit plans. After a challenging third quarter in which defined benefit plans posted a median return of -2.9% (gross of fees), defined benefit plans’ performance rebounded in the fourth quarter, posting their highest return since Q4 2020, with a median return of 8.38%.
Key findings from the report include:
- All defined benefit plans’ performance rebounded in the fourth quarter
- U.S. equity continued to drive performance across defined benefit plans
- Corporate defined benefit plans were the best performers by plan type during the quarter, returning 9.97% at a median level.
- Taft-Hartley plans lagged peers for the quarter with a median return of 7%