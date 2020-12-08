Data Collection Under REMIT Information System Unavailable, Expected To Resume On 11 December

ACER is currently experiencing technical issues with its REMIT Information System (ARIS) and has been unable to collect the data according to REMIT since 3 December 2020, 22:00 Ljubljana time.
With the exception of data collection, most of the ARIS components (Notification Platform, CEREMP, REMIT Portal) were restored on 7 December 2020. The collection of REMIT data will resume as soon as the technical issues are resolved, which is expected to happen by 11 December 2020. All the data for the period of system unavailability will have to be submitted after the data collection production services are restored.
ACER will provide additional information and guidance to registered reporting mechanisms (RRMs) who report on behalf of market participants.