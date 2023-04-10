Dalian Commodity Exchange: Notice On Adjustments To Trading Limits On RBD Palm Olein And LPG Futures Contracts

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has decided upon discussion that from the trading on April 11, 2023 (the night trading session on April 10, 2023), the combined trading volume of opening long and short positions on any RBD Palm Olein futures contract (namely P2304, P2305, P2306, P2307, P2308, P2309, P2310, P2311, P2312, P2401, P2402, P2403) or any LPG futures contract (namely PG2304, PG2305, PG2306, PG2307, PG2308, PG2309, PG2310, PG2311, PG2312, PG2401, PG2402, PG2403) of any Non-Futures Company member or client shall not exceed 10,000 lots on any single day respectively.

The hedging trading volume and market-making trading volume of opening positions shall be exempted. Accounts involving actual control relationship shall be managed as one single account.

DCE will dynamically adjust the trading limit in accordance with market conditions.

This notice is hereby released.