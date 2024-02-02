Dalian Commodity Exchange: Notice On Adjustments To Price Limits And Trading Margins During 2024 Spring Festival Holidays

According to the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has decided upon discussion to make the following adjustments to the price limits and the trading margins for futures of each product before and after the 2024 Spring Festival holidays:

From the settlement on February 7 (Wednesday), 2024, the price limits and the hedging trading margins of Iron Ore futures will be adjusted to 13%, the speculation trading margins will be adjusted to 17%; the price limits of Coke and Coking Coal futures will be adjusted to 10%, the trading margins will remain unchanged; the price limits of No. 1 Soybean, No. 2 Soybean and Egg futures will be adjusted to 8%, the speculation trading margins will be adjusted to 10%, the hedging trading margins will be adjusted to 9%; the price limits of Corn futures will be adjusted to 7%, the speculation trading margins will be adjusted to 9%, the hedging trading margins will be adjusted to 8%; the price limits of Soybean Meal, Soybean Oil, Live Hog, LLDPE, PP and PVC futures will be adjusted to 8%, the trading margins will be adjusted to 10%; the price limits of RBD Palm Olein, EG, EB and LPG futures will be adjusted to 9%, the trading margins will be adjusted to 11%; the price limits of Corn Starch futures will be adjusted to 6%, the trading margins will be adjusted to 8%; the price limits and the hedging trading margins of Polished Round-Grained Rice futures will be adjusted to 6%, the speculation trading margins will be adjusted to 8%; the price limits and trading margins of other futures will remain unchanged.

After the trading is resumed on February 19 (Monday), 2024, from the settlement of the first trading day when the situation that the one-direction non-continuous quotation under the price limit does not occur on the contract with the largest open interests of one product, the speculation trading margins of No. 1 Soybean, No. 2 Soybean, Corn, and Egg futures will be adjusted to 7%, the price limits and hedging trading margins will be restored to the standards before the Spring Festival holidays; the hedging trading margins of Polished Round-Grained Rice futures will be adjusted to 6%, the price limits and speculation trading margins will be restored to the standards before the holidays; the price limits and trading margins of Iron Ore, Coke, Coking Coal, Soybean Meal, Soybean Oil, RBD Palm Olein, Corn Starch, Live Hog, LLDPE, PP, PVC, EG, EB and LPG futures will be restored to the standards before the holidays; the price limits and the trading margins of other futures shall remain unchanged.

Sheet: Adjustments of Risk Parameters of Relevant Futures Products of DCE During and After the Spring Festival Holidays

Product Present During the Holidays After the Holidays Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Iron Ore 11% 15% 11% 13% 17% 13% 11% 15% 11% Coke 8% 20% 15% 10% 20% 15% 8% 20% 15% Coking Coal 8% 20% 15% 10% 20% 15% 8% 20% 15% No.1 Soybean 6% 8% 7% 8% 10% 9% 6% 7% 7% No.2 Soybean 6% 8% 7% 8% 10% 9% 6% 7% 7% Soybean Meal 6% 7% 7% 8% 10% 10% 6% 7% 7% Soybean Oil 6% 7% 7% 8% 10% 10% 6% 7% 7% RBD Palm Olein 7% 8% 8% 9% 11% 11% 7% 8% 8% Corn 6% 8% 7% 7% 9% 8% 6% 7% 7% Corn Starch 5% 6% 6% 6% 8% 8% 5% 6% 6% Polished Round-grained Rice 5% 6% 5% 6% 8% 6% 5% 6% 6% Egg 6% 8% 7% 8% 10% 9% 6% 7% 7% Live Hog 6% 8% 8% 8% 10% 10% 6% 8% 8% LLDPE 6% 7% 7% 8% 10% 10% 6% 7% 7% PP 6% 7% 7% 8% 10% 10% 6% 7% 7% PVC 6% 7% 7% 8% 10% 10% 6% 7% 7% EG 7% 8% 8% 9% 11% 11% 7% 8% 8% EB 7% 8% 8% 9% 11% 11% 7% 8% 8% LPG 7% 8% 8% 9% 11% 11% 7% 8% 8% Fiberboard 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% Blockboard 5% 40% 40% 5% 40% 40% 5% 40% 40%

For futures contracts that meet the adjustment requirements of the price limit or trading margin specified in the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, the higher value of the price limit or the trading margin shall prevail.

All members are required to send risk alerts to the clients and intensify the prevention of market risks, so as to ensure the smooth market operation.

This notice is hereby released.