Dalian Commodity Exchange: Notice On Adjustments To Price Limits And Trading Margins During 2024 New Year’s Day Holidays

According to the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has decided upon discussion to make the following adjustments to the price limits and trading margins for the relevant futures before and after the 2024 New Year’s Day holidays:

From the settlement on Dec 28 (Thursday), 2023, the price limits of Live Hog futures will be adjusted to 7%, the trading margins will be adjusted to 9%; the price limits of LPG futures will be adjusted to 8%, the trading margins will be adjusted to 9%; the price limits and trading margins of other futures will remain unchanged.

After the trading is resumed on Jan 2 (Tuesday), 2024, from the settlement of the first trading day when the situation that the one-direction non-continuous quotation under the price limit does not occur on the contract with the largest open interests of one product, the price limits of Coke and Coking Coal futures will be adjusted to 8%, the trading margins will remain unchanged; the price limits and trading margins of Live Hog and LPG futures will be restored to the standards before the New Year’s Day holidays; the price limits and the trading margins of other futures shall remain unchanged.

Sheet: Adjustments of Risk Parameters of Relevant Futures Products of DCE During and After the New Year’s Day Holidays

Product Present During the Holidays After the Holidays Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Iron Ore 11% 15% 11% 11% 15% 11% 11% 15% 11% Coke 15% 20% 15% 15% 20% 15% 8% 20% 15% Coking Coal 15% 20% 15% 15% 20% 15% 8% 20% 15% No.1 Soybean 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% No.2 Soybean 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% Soybean Meal 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Soybean Oil 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% RBD Palm Olein 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% Corn 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% Corn Starch 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% Polished Round-grained Rice 5% 6% 5% 5% 6% 5% 5% 6% 5% Egg 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% 6% 8% 7% Live Hog 6% 8% 8% 7% 9% 9% 6% 8% 8% LLDPE 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% PP 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% PVC 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% EG 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% EB 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% LPG 7% 8% 8% 8% 9% 9% 7% 8% 8% Fiberboard 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% Blockboard 5% 40% 40% 5% 40% 40% 5% 40% 40%

For futures contracts that meet the adjustment requirements of the price limit or trading margin specified in the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, the higher value of the price limit or the trading margin shall prevail.

All members are required to send risk alerts to the clients and intensify the prevention of market risks, so as to ensure the smooth market operation.

This notice is hereby released.