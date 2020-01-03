It is approaching the end of this year, and all products have presented active trading on the Basis Trading Platform of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). Till December 25, a total of 283 transactions have been completed on the Platform with the nominal principal exceeding RMB 1.337 billion. In particular, the synthetic resin products realized 235 transactions (100,900 tonnes), with the nominal principal of RMB 763 million. The high density polyethylene (HDPE) transaction completed in December was particularly special as it is the first transaction of the non-standard product of the synthetic resin series on the Platform, showing that DCE has broken the service boundary from the standard products of LLDPE futures to the non-standard products of HDPE and marking another important step further of the Platform in promoting basis pricing.
Dalian Commodity Exchange: 1st HDPE Transaction Completed
Date 03/01/2020