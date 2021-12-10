Daimler Truck Holding AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Daimler Truck Holding AG (ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €28.00.
The listing was accompanied by BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Berenberg, BofA Securities and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. Baader Bank acts both as designated sponsor on Xetra and as Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.
According to its own information, Daimler Truck Holding AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles. The company is headquartered in Stuttgart and employs more than 100.000 people.