The total value of transactions during the month in review reached € 17,41 million, with an average of € 0,92 million per trading session. The Financials sector contributed 77,54% to the total value traded which was the highest among all other sectors. Investors primarily focused their interest on the shares of “Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc” and also on shares of “Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd” with 42,53% and 29,09% of the total value respectively.

