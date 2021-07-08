Cyprus Stock Exchange Goes Live With Scila Surveillance For Real-Time Market Surveillance

Cyprus Stock Exchange will shortly go live with Scila Surveillance, provided by the Stockholm-based leading independent surveillance, risk & anti-money laundering technology provider Scila AB.
Scila provides Cyprus Stock Exchange with a powerful and flexible real-time market surveillance solution which is deployed at customer sites in more than 20 countries, including exchanges, regulators and market participants. The solution offered to Cyprus Stock Exchange is delivered together with Athens Exchange Group, who has been a Scila customer and partner in the region since 2014.
The Scila Surveillance solution includes a broad selection of alert rules and reports, a powerful search and replay functionality as well as trading analytics tools. The solution utilizes advanced machine learning capabilities, based on both unsupervised and supervised learning.
“Together with our valued customer and partner Athens Exchange Group, we are pleased to announce that Cyprus Stock Exchange will soon go live with Scila Surveillance”, says Lars-Ivar Sellberg, Executive Chairman and one of the Co-Founders at Scila.
“The selection of Scila Surveillance System will enable Cyprus Stock Exchange to detect proactively and precisely possible manipulative behaviors and will empower the Exchange to improve its market integrity and efficiency, as was the case for Athens Stock Exchange”, says Michael Andreadis, Chief Markets Operation & Business Development Officer at Hellenic Exchanges Group.