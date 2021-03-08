Cyber-Attack On The European Banking Authority - Update 2

The EBA investigation is still ongoing and we are deploying additional security measures and close monitoring in view of restoring the full functionality of the email servers.
At this stage, the EBA email infrastructure has been secured and our analyses suggest that no data extraction has been performed and we have no indication to think that the breach has gone beyond our email servers.
The EBA has taken all precautionary measures to protect personal and other data and will take additional steps and provide further updates as necessary.