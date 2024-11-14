Customer Alert Regarding CFTC v. Traders Domain FX Ltd

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Enforcement today alerts customers on how to respond to a civil enforcement action it filed Sept. 30, against Traders Domain FX Ltd., and other defendants.

Customers who believe they may be victims in this alleged fraud scheme are urged to complete this voluntary confidential customer survey, which will provide CFTC with pertinent information on this case. Completion of this customer survey is voluntary and not required.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida charging fraud and misappropriation against defendants: Traders Domain FX Ltd., doing business as The Traders Domain; Ares Global Ltd., doing business as Trubluefx; Fredirick Teddy Joseph Safranko aka Ted Safranko; David William Negus-Romvari; Algo Capital LLC.; Algo FX Capital Advisor LLC., now known as Quant5 Advisor LLC.; Robert Collazo Jr.; Juan Herman aka JJ Herman; John Fortini; Steven Likos; Michael Shannon Sims; Holton Buggs Jr.; Centurion Capital Group Inc.; Alejandro Santiestaban aka Alex Santi; Gabriel Beltran; and Archie Rice. [Civil Action No. 24-cv-23745-RKA] [See CFTC Press Release No. 8997-24]

In its continuing litigation, the CFTC seeks full restitution to defrauded customers, disgorgement of any ill-gotten gains, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations, as charged.

Customers can find information on the court-appointed receivership here.

Before completing the survey, please review the Commission’s Statement to Persons Directed to Provide Information Pursuant to A Commission Subpoena or Requested to Provide Information Voluntarily and the Privacy Act Statement below.

CFTC PRIVACY ACT STATEMENT

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“Commission”) is providing this statement to you as required by the Privacy Act of 1974, 5 U.S.C. § 552a(e)(3), to inform you about why we are requesting this information. Authority: The Commission has the authority to collect information and evidence pertinent to the effective enforcement of the Commodity Exchange Act (the “Act”) and the Commission’s Regulations. 7 U.S.C. §§ 2, 5, 9, 12(a), 13a-1, 15. Purpose: The Commission will use the information you provide primarily to enforce compliance with the Act and Commission regulations, develop additional facts, and identify potential witnesses in the above-referenced litigation. The Commission may also use the information you provide to contact you to further discuss your responses. Routine Uses: In addition, the Commission may also disclose the information you provide as a “routine use” to, for example, other parties in the litigation, such as the court-appointed receiver; other law enforcement agencies to address a potential violation of law within their jurisdiction; or to other agencies when necessary to meet statutory or regulatory requirements. A complete list of routine uses may be found in the relevant Privacy Act system of records notice, CFTC-10, Investigatory Records, available at CFTC.gov/privacy/SORN/index.htm. Consequences of Failing to Provide the Information: Providing this information to the Commission is voluntary and there are no direct effects or sanctions for failing to provide any or all of the requested information. Any information you do provide, however, must be truthful. A person who is found to have knowingly and willfully submitted false, fictitious and/or fraudulent statements to the Commission may be fined and/or imprisoned up to five years for such conduct. 18 U.S.C. §1001; 17 C.F.R. §11.6(b).

SURVEYMONKEY

The CFTC is using the SurveyMonkey platform to facilitate the collection of the requested information. You are not required to set up an account with SurveyMonkey to complete the survey and provide the requested information. If you elect to set up an account, SurveyMonkey may collect additional information not required or requested by the CFTC. You may wish to review the SurveyMonkey Privacy Policy and Terms of Service before using its services to understand how and when SurveyMonkey collects, uses, and shares the information you submit.