CUSIP Request Volume For New U.S. Corporate Debt Identifiers Surges In January - Municipal Volumes Increase Year Over Year

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for January 2020. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a significant year-over-year surge in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers. On a monthly basis, however, CUSIP request volume trended down in January across most major asset classes.
CUSIP identifier requests for the broad category of U.S.- and Canada-issued equity and debt totaled 4,328 in January, up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by a 54.6% surge in requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers. On a month-over-month basis, however, request volume in the corporate sector was down 2.9% from December 2019 totals, dragged down by declines in requests for short- and longterm certificates of deposit and Canadian corporate securities.
