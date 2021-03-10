CubeLogic Integrates S&P Global Market Intelligence Data Into RiskCubed Platform

CubeLogic, the market leading provider of award-winning enterprise risk and compliance solutions announces the availability of S&P Global Market Intelligence data on its platform.
CubeLogic customers can now seamlessly ingest S&P Global Market Intelligence data, including ratings, financial statements, credit outlooks, and more into the CubeLogic RiskCubed platform. S&P Global Market Intelligence is the division within S&P Global that provides data, essential insights, and powerful analytics to help navigate the financial markets. Credit practitioners now have a single, integrated, decision-making portal from which to manage their business that blends the credit and counterparty data stored in RiskCubed with the comprehensive credit data and analytics that the division provides.
Customers currently use this integrated environment to manage an array of critical tasks, including credit assessments and reviews, credit line approvals and limit setting, Know Your Customer (KYC) and compliance functions, risk appetite and credit analytics, and more.
Roderick Austin, Managing Partner - Americas, “Our discussions with customers are always revealing that they need more, better, and easier access to data to run their business. By combining our RiskCubed platform with S&P Global Market Intelligence and their vast, world-class data services platform we can seamlessly provide them with an integrated experience to manage their risk and enable them to respond more effectively to their stakeholders, be they front office, executive management, or shareholders.”
Lee Campbell, CEO of CubeLogic concludes, “This partnership is further evidence of our commitment to building a holistic risk-management ecosystem for our customers. We look forward to collaborating with S&P moving forward as we find new ways to continue to add value to our joint customers and the credit industry in general.”