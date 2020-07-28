CubeLogic Bolsters Global Team With Two Executive Hires

CubeLogic, the market leading provider of enterprise risk management solutions for the energy, commodities, and financial services industries has hired David Baker as Group Chief Technology Officer and John Harris as Chief Operations Officer for the Americas region. These are both new roles which have been instated due to growing client demand and rapid business expansion.
David Baker joins CubeLogic from BP Trading & Shipping where he managed Enterprise Architecture, Credit and Market Risk. Previous roles were at Noble and ECTP. Reporting to Lee Campbell, CEO, David will head up CubeLogic’s technology strategy and direction. From the London office, he will work closely with the blue-chip client base to ensure that the vision and business goals of the clients is mapped to the RiskCubed technology roadmap.
David Baker comments, “I am very excited to join the CubeLogic team on the back of recent investment from Growth Capital Partners. I am looking forward to contributing to the progress of the award-winning RiskCubed platform through the next phase of its development”.
John will be based in the Houston office and joins with a strong industry reputation for providing skilled and practical guidance in the delivery of successful business and technology solutions. His comprehensive background in the energy sector spans 20 years and includes experience as Managing Director at Allegro, Director of the ERTM/CTRM Process Group at PwC and Vice President of Professional Services at SunGard Energy.
John comments, “I have known CubeLogic for a while and their growth is impressive. I am looking forward to working closely with Roderick (MD Americas) and the entire Professional Services team to enhance productivity and efficiency as we take on new clients and deepen existing relationships.”
Roderick Austin, MD Americas concludes. “The business is moving forward at quite a pace and it is essential that we hire the right people to lead the team. I am delighted to welcome both John and David, they each bring unique and highly valuable industry experience which we are certain will deliver more value to our all-important client base. As we look forward to the end of this year and moving into 2021 we have ambitious growth plans which involve the further development of our technology and business development in all sectors and regions. If COVID has had any positive impact, then it has really pushed risk management to the top of most board agendas. Our pipeline has reflected this trend and we believe that these two strategic hires will enable us to continue to deliver the most innovative and robust solutions supported with the highest level of service.”