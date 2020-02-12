CubeLogic And Numerix Partnership Yields Rapid Results - Two New Client Signings Within Eight Months

CubeLogic, the leading provider of Business Intelligence enabled Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance solutions announces two new client signings working in partnership with Numerix. Numerix is the premier provider of leading-edge solutions for pricing, market risk, credit risk, XVA and FRTB.
Within eight months of this new collaboration both CubeLogic and Numerix are delighted to announce that they have jointly secured two high profile deals. The first is with a well-known global liquidity provider and market maker and the second, a crypto currency bank. Both firms are benefitting from the combined offerings of CubeLogic and Numerix via this innovative and forward thinking joint venture. Together they are providing real-time VaR and Market Risk Management tools for the liquidity provider, whilst helping the Crypto bank to achieve real-time management of contingent market risks in their client margin trading business.
Numerix’s market leading multi-asset class pricing and risk analytics further enhances the RiskCubed suite of solutions. This provides fully managed APIs for seamless integration into the RiskCubed data model, workflow, on- the-fly analytics, reporting and visualization.
Karl Sees, MD, Financial Services comments, “This is a fantastic outcome for both CubeLogic and our partners at Numerix. It is a concrete demonstration of what can be achieved from a very symbiotic and highly collaborative relationship, results like these are rarely seen in this industry. Increasingly we are seeing the growing importance of the partner sales model, especially when trying to penetrate large multinational organisations and a key part of our strategy was to team up with a complementary firm that shared our vision and approach. From the outset I was convinced that together the power of the combined Numerix and CubeLogic offering would deliver a unique and highly flexible proposition, these two client signings have validated this belief. I am looking forward to developing a much closer working relationship with the Numerix team as we move forward in 2020.”
Elaine McKiernan, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development for Numerix said, “Our proven pricing and risk analytics models paired with Cubelogic’s advanced technology has delivered unique solutions to both new clients that they were unable to achieve via more traditional vendors. We too are excited about the opportunities this collaboration is generating for both businesses. In hand with the upcoming regulatory pressures we believe there is a ‘perfect storm’ on the horizon and the growing potential client pipeline is further proving this.”