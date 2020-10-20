Cuatroochenta To Start Trading On BME Growth On 22 October

- It is the first company to move from BME’s Pre-Market Environment to BME Growth
- The company, valued at 20.8 million euros, is the seventh to join this market so far this year
The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of CUATROOCHENTA, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the seventh to list on BME Growth in 2020 and the first to join BME Growth from the Pre-Market Environment, is scheduled to start trading on 22 October 2020.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 9.35 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 20.8 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “480S”. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
CUATROOCHENTA is a company based in Spain and Latin America specialising in the design, development and implementation of cloud solutions oriented to the digitisation and optimisation of corporations. It offers management and cybersecurity software products and services through which the company operates as a technology partner in 15 countries.
The Informative Document on CUATROOCHENTA can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.