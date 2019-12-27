CSI 300 ETF Options Listed On Shanghai Stock Exchange

On December 23, 2019, the listing ceremony of CSI 300 ETF Options is held on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and more than 200 options market participants witness the significant moment. It is the 2nd ETF options product listed on the SSE after SSE 50 ETF Options was released on February 9, 2015, and it is also the first cross-market ETF options product in the Shanghai market.
The intra-day steady trading meets the expectation on the whole. CSI 300 ETF Options has a total of 72 officially traded contracts, involving call options and put options, 4 expiry months (January, February, March and June, 2020) and 9 exercise price sequences. The total trading amount in the whole day reached 468,700 pieces of options, including 275,200 pieces of call options and 193,500 pieces of put options; the trading amount of premium reached RMB0.425 billion, with the trading face value up to RMB18.838 billion and the total open interest up to 180,700 pieces of options. On the first listing day, the pricing of CSI 300 ETF Options is reasonable. The ratio of put options to call options, which reflects the expectation of investors to the underlying securities market, is 0.70 (the ratio is lower than 1, and it means an optimistic market expectation). In general, the market operation is on a steady track, with the controllable risks and the rational participation of investors.
CSI 300 ETF Options, the first cross-market exchange-traded stock options in the Shanghai market, covers more A-shares underlying stocks and boasts of better insurance function and asset pricing efficiency. The vision ofSSE options market is that options contribute to safer investment. With the gradual promotion of the options work, the strengthened understanding of investors on options products and the increased market needs of options products, the SSE options market will surely develop itself into a market characterized by more product systems, more complete trading mechanisms and more mature participants.