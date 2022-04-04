CryptoStruct Now Offers Low-Latency Access To Bitfinex

CryptoStruct today announced that it has completed its normalized low-latency market data and order entry gateways to Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. By using the high-performance strategy framework, CryptoStruct’s clients can now easily scale their trading activity on to the exchange, thereby benefiting from the potential for higher revenue.
Thomas Schmeling, Managing Director of CryptoStruct, said: “We are pleased to announce that we successfully added Bitfinex to our product suite. This allows our clients to access this well-established crypto exchange in low-latency and scale their trading activities further.”
“In this collaboration with CryptoStruct, traders will have the capacity to execute advanced strategies, leveraging ultra-fast market data feeds,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. "This builds on our commitment to providing a professional, liquid and efficient trading environment for sophisticated investors. As a native cryptocurrency exchange that offers institutional calibre trading performance, Bitfinex is set apart from the competition.”