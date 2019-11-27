CryptoCompare To Offer Digital Asset Data To Institutional Clients Via The BT Radianz Cloud

CryptoCompare, a global leader in digital asset data, today announced the availability of a suite of digital asset data products in the BT Radianz Cloud, one of the world’s largest secure financial markets cloud communities. The comprehensive real-time and historical dataset will provide institutional clients with a granular, reliable view of the digital asset class.
It enables BT Radianz clients globally to gain access to CryptoCompare’s full market data offering including reference rates, trade and order book data across more than 150,000 cryptocurrency trading pairs. CryptoCompare collects, cleans and aggregates the data from over 180 cryptocurrency exchanges to provide a consistent, high-quality feed via WebSocket and REST API.
Michael Woodman, Managing Director, Radianz, BT, said: “Adding CryptoCompare to the Radianz Cloud offers our established institution clients access to a reliable and granular dataset for the fast-growing digital asset class. It creates new opportunities for institutions with ambitions for growth and helps provide transparency in the digital asset market.”
Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, said: “As the digital asset class matures, increasing numbers of institutions are exploring the opportunities this industry offers. By providing access to CryptoCompare’s trusted datasets via the secure BT Radianz Cloud, we will encourage greater confidence in this fast-growing asset class.”
BT Radianz Cloud is one of the world’s largest and most secure financial markets cloud communities. Its members consist of thousands of brokers, institutions, exchanges, clearing and settlement houses as well as hundreds of specialist applications and service providers.
CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.