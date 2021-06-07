 Skip to main Content
CryptoCompare May Exchange Review: Derivatives And Spot Volumes Soared As CME's ETH Futures Volume Reached $18.7bn In May (Up 208%)

Date 07/06/2021

Following a relatively stable month in April, volatility returned to the cryptocurrency market in May. Bitcoin’s price pulled back to $29,925 (down 44.2% from May open), and closed at $37,291, 35.4% lower than the previous month - Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies followed a similar trend.

Initial worries surrounding new cryptocurrency regulations by the People’s Bank of China, combined with Elon Musk’s environmental concerns on Bitcoin mining, and a series of futures contract liquidations on May 19th, are thought to have further exacerbated the fall in most cryptocurrencies.


BTC Open Interest Fell 25.8% while ETH Rose 9.9%

ETH’s price ended the month 2.5% down from the end of April but gained market share in the derivatives market as open interest increased 9.9% to $6.0bn (vs. $5.4bn in April).

CC_Fig_1_06Jun21

However, across all derivatives products open interest fell by 14.5% to $27.8bn (vs. $32.5bn in April). Binance had the highest open interest across all derivatives products on average at $9.1bn (down 10.1% since April). This was followed by Huobi ($4.4bn, down 13.5%) and OKEx ($3.6bn, down 20.0%).

CC_Fig_2_06Jun21

Volumes for Spot and Derivatives Increased by 26.5% and 40.4%

Total spot volume crossed $4.8tn (up 26.5%) in May. The top 3 exchanges Binance, Huobi Global and OKEx, saw monthly trading volumes of $1.5tn (up 63.0%), $271bn (down 6.0%) and $242bn (down 14.6%), respectively.

CC_Fig_3_06Jun21

Total derivatives volume increased to $5.5tn (up 40.4%), as investors reacted to higher volatility. The top 3 exchanges, Binance, OKEx, and Bybit, saw monthly trading volumes of $2.5tn (up 48.9%), $999bn (up 50.8%) and $574bn (up 24.0%), respectively. The derivatives market now represents 53.3% of the total crypto market (vs 50.2% in April).

CC_Fig_4_06Jun21

CC_Fig_5_06Jun21
CME Became the Largest Exchange for ETH Futures

In May, CME became the largest exchange for ETH futures as open interest reached $489mn, up 66.2% since April. On the other hand, alternative derivatives exchanges saw an aggregate decrease in ETH futures open interest of 0.7%.

CC_Fig_6_06Jun21

Similarly, CME remains the largest exchange for BTC futures, with 29.8% of open interest occurring on the exchange. This follows the exchange’s launch of Micro Bitcoin Futures earlier in the month, with the aim to attract smaller traders. As CME is the world’s largest derivatives exchange, this paves the way for the continued institutionalization of cryptocurrencies.

CC_Fig_7_06Jun21

May Exchange News

Coinbase
The Internet Computer (ICP) will be launching on Coinbase Pro and supported by Coinbase Custody

Uniswap
Uniswap V3 Mainnet Launch!

AAX
AAX Exchange Announces Plans to Buy Back 30% of AAB Supply from Secondary Markets 

BitMEX
The BNBUSDT Quanto Perpetual Contract Comes to BitMEX 

Binance
Binance Launches the NFT Innovative Creators Program

Bybit
New Launch: ETHUSD Futures Contracts

Gemini
Gemini Partners With WisdomTree and Onramp to Bring Crypto to Financial Advisors

Read more news in CryptoCompare's Exchange Review.