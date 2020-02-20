CryptoCompare Launches New Historical Data Product On Quandl

CryptoCompare has launched a new historical data product on the Quandl platform that will enable institutional investors to monitor the nascent digital asset class and assess investment opportunities using a trusted data source.
The Nasdaq/CryptoCompare Aggregate Digital Asset Prices data feed (CAGHD) provides hourly and end-of-day pricing data (open, high, low, close and volume) for over 10,200 digital asset markets with historical data going back to 2013.
This highly granular data feed is derived from transaction level data on select exchanges and can be used for a number of purposes including trading strategy backtesting, quantitative research, NAV calculations, risk modeling, technical analysis, tax calculation, reference pricing and many others.
Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, said: “Getting access to ultra-reliable and accurate market data is a prerequisite to attracting institutional flows to the digital asset markets. Our new data product on Quandl will provide investors with institutional grade data that will shape their investment decisions in this exciting asset class.”