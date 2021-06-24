CryptoCompare Digital Asset Management Review - A Monthly Report Covering The Most Innovative Institutional Products In The Industry - June 24, 2021

The June edition of CryptoCompare’s Digital Asset Management Review is now live. This monthly report provides readers with an in-depth look at the key developments in the global digital asset investment product landscape. The report tracks the adoption of these products by analysing assets under management, trading volumes and price performance.
Throughout June, the cryptocurrency market experienced bearish market movements as news surrounding China’s crypto crackdown continued to surface. As a result, Bitcoin has fallen 15.1% MTD, while Ethereum has fallen 30.3% - daily product volumes have also stagnated to $494mn on average (down 63.1%) - levels not seen since December 2020.
Here are CryptoCompare's key takeaways:
- Average weekly asset inflows across all major digital asset investment product providers decreased by 215% since May to -$86mn.
- ETFs were the only product structure that saw a net increase in AUM over the past month, with an 8.5% increase to $1.8bn.
- Trading volume has lulled substantially with daily aggregate product volumes falling 63.1% on average to $494.4mn.
Additional insight can be found below.
AUM – Assets Under Management
Since the end of May, total AUM across all digital asset investment products has decreased 9.5% to $40.5bn (as of 21 June).
Bitcoin’s AUM dropped by 6.4% to $29.1bn (now 71.9% of total AUM vs 69.5% last month) while Ethereum’s AUM fell 15.2% to $9.5bn (now 23.4% of total AUM vs 25.0% last month).
Among ETFs, the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (BTCQ) represents the highest AUM at $752mn (up 13.4%) followed by the AUM of Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) with $715mn (up 8.1%).
Meanwhile, ETC Group’s BTCE product continues to control the largest AUM across all ETNs at $600mn (down 3.4% since late May). This is followed by 21Shares’ ABNB, which saw a decrease of 9.3% to $344mn in AUM and AETH which dropped 14.4% to $216mn in AUM.
Trading Volumes
Aggregate daily volumes across all digital asset investment product types have decreased by an average of 63.1% in June compared to May. Average daily volumes for June now stand at $494.4mn.
Price Performance
Both BTC-based and ETH-based products experienced heavy losses, ranging from 0.1% to 22.8% across the top products.
The MVDA index experienced 15.0% in losses. The MVDA index is a market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of a basket of the 100 largest digital assets. The index serves as a benchmark and universe for the other MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices.
ETP News
June 1st 2021
21Shares Lists Three Crypto ETPs on Euronext Exchange in Paris
June 2nd 2021
Options Trading Begins for the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (ETHQ)
June 7th 2021
ETC Group to List First Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs in London on the Aquis Exchange
June 7th 2021
CoinShares Lists Physically Backed Crypto ETPs on German Exchange
June 16th 2021
SEC Delays VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision Yet Again
June 17th 2021
Grayscale Reveals 13 DeFi Focused Crypto Assets Under Consideration
