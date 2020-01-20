CryptoCompare And Fintech Worldwide Announce London Blockchain Week Partnership

CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, and Fintech Worldwide (FWW), the world’s leading network for fintech, blockchain and digital impact, today announced an event partnership. The partnership will convene the 6th annual London Blockchain Week, during which more than 4,000 participants are expected to participate in major conferences and community events throughout 4th-11th March 2020.
The series of events will cover the latest news and trends in blockchain, digital assets and decentralised finance - including the flagship CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit on 10th March and Blockchain Week Summit on 5th-6th March.
Dr. Jane Thomason, CEO of Fintech Worldwide, said: "This is our first London Blockchain Week since taking over Fintech Worldwide and we are intent on making this a memorable week for the London Blockchain ecosystem. We are very excited to be partnering with CryptoCompare, a market leader in the digital asset space. CryptoCompare’s annual Digital Asset Summit is one of the most hotly anticipated conferences during London Blockchain Week and we look forward to working together to deliver a stand-out series of events.”
Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with London Blockchain Week, the leading forum dedicated to the digital asset and blockchain industries. We look forward to bringing together institutions, individuals, regulators and innovators to discuss the burning issues and latest technologies in our industry.”
