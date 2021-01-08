CryptoCompare Analysis: Crypto Rally Sees Derivatives Volumes & CME Open Interest Hit All-Time Highs

In addition to our usual monthly Exchange Review, we wanted to provide some context to the incredible rally the digital asset markets have seen in 2021. Bitcoin reached the $40,000 milestone yesterday and after a brief pullback to $38,000, it's back over $40,000 and is climbing towards the next significant psychological milestone of $50,000.
This rally has been supported by record trading activity:
Key Highlights
Derivatives Volumes Reach All-Time Monthly High
Derivatives volumes increased 8.6% in December to an all-time monthly high of $1.43tn. Meanwhile, total spot volumes increased by 30% to $1.19tn. The derivatives market now represents almost 54.6% of the total crypto market (vs 60% in November).
Top-Tier Spot Exchanges Gain Market Share and Set Daily Volume Record
In December, Top-Tier volumes increased 32.2% to $818.3bn while Lower-Tier volumes increased 23.8% to $355.7bn. Top-Tier exchanges now represent 69.7% of total volume (vs 68.29% in November).
Top-Tier exchanges also traded a daily maximum of $51.2bn on December 17th, which represents a new all-time high. The previous record occurred last month where $46.2bn was traded on November 24th.
CME Had the Highest BTC Futures Open Interest in December
CME had the highest open interest for BTC futures at $1.31bn (up 36.5%) followed by OKEx at $1.11bn (up 27.6%).
However, on aggregate across all futures products, OKEx had the highest open interest of $1.8bn (up 0.6% vs November). This was followed by Binance ($1.7bn, down 20%) and CME ($1.3bn, up 36.5%).