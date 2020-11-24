Crypto Hedge Fund ARK36 Partners With Coinify For Institutional Services - Coinify To Provide Exchange Services For EU-Regulated Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund ARK36

Cyprus-regulated cryptocurrency hedge fund ARK36 announces its partnership with the global virtual currency platform Coinify. Coinify will provide its institutional trading services for ARK36, ensuring best execution of orders across multiple trading venues.
ARK36 launched in October 2020 as an actively managed investment fund, focused on the cryptocurrency markets, delivering a risk-adjusted exposure to crypto-assets for professional investors. The fund is regulated as an Alternative Investment Fund with Limited Number of Persons (AIFLNP) authorized by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). ARK36 has been ideally placed to capitalize on the latest surge in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, seen in November.
This latest partnership builds on the existing relationship between Coinify and the ARK36 founders, who have been trading digital assets since 2012 and have been consistent users of services from Coinify, which is headquartered and regulated in Denmark. During this period, as the ARK36 founders were developing their hedge fund offering, they identified Coinify’s functions as among best-in-class and recognized that they would enable ARK36 to seamlessly roll out their services to professional investors after the launch of the fund.
Rikke Staer, Chief Commercial Officer at Coinify commented: “Since 2014, we have been building our virtual currency platform, expanding our services across Europe, Asia, and other regions. We know the team at ARK36 well and our established cooperation means that we are fully interoperable with them and able to provide a fast and effective service to the benefit of their clients.”
Ulrik Lykke, Co-Founder at ARK36 said: “When we select our partners in the industry, we have a strong preference towards those with a solid track record with a high level of security and compliance. As a service provider, Coinify is a good match on these parameters and, with the majority of our own core team being Danish nationals, it is natural that we select a partner with a strong foothold in the Danish market, whom we can grow with as we expand our hedge fund internationally.”