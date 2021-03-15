 Skip to main Content
Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Berlin: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

Date 15/03/2021

As of 05 November 2020, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Berlin, to stop the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.


Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt) accepts funds from pri-vate persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transfer-ring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad. Among these companies are the owners of unlicensed tra-ding platforms as bfxinternational.com.

The administrative order is final.

Additional information

On­line trad­ing plat­forms: BaFin warns against un­li­censed providers