Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Berlin: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

As of 05 November 2020, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Berlin, to stop the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.
Crobrum Alerza UG (haftungsbeschränkt) accepts funds from pri-vate persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transfer-ring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad. Among these companies are the owners of unlicensed tra-ding platforms as bfxinternational.com.
The administrative order is final.
Additional information
Online trading platforms: BaFin warns against unlicensed providers